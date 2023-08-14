Norwegian word of the day: Nettopp

Advertisement

What does it mean?

Nettopp can be roughly translated into "just" or "exactly". However, it has several uses where the context of what it means can change.

For example, it can refer to time. It can mean that you have just done something. You may have only just sat down after a long day. Or you may have just put in an offer for your dream home as it refers to something that has already happened but recently. It is similar to the English expression "just a moment ago".

An example would be jeg var nettopp der ( I was just there).

It can also be used as a confirmation. If somebody asks you a question, you can use nettopp to reply. This would be the same as using words like "precisely" or "exactly" in English.

In many cases, it can be used interchangeably with akkurat. However, there are some instances where one may be more precise than the other to use.

When referring to something happening right now, it is typically more suitable to use akkurat; for example, akkurat nå regner det (right now it is raining).

While you can use nettop as a confirmation similar to saying "exactly" in English, if you wish to be more precise, you will need to use akkurat. As an example, bussen går akkurat klokka tolv (the bus leaves at exactly 12).



Use it like this

Jeg har nettopp lagt inn et bud på et hus!

I have just put in an offer on an house!

Jeg har nettopp hentet inn ved til peisen.

I have just gotten wood for the fireplace.

Så jeg trenger bare å ta med meg en sovepose?

Lasse: Nettopp!

Jens: So I just need to bring a sleeping bag?

Lasse: Exactly!