Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Continued growth in rental prices

Rental prices in Norway rose by 1.7 percent during the second quarter, lower growth than over the past year.

"In the past year, we have seen historically strong growth in rental prices," Henning Lauridsen, CEO of Eindom Norge, said.

Rent prices in Norway have increased by 9.3 percent over the past year.

"Rental prices continued to rise in the second quarter, but the growth is somewhat weaker than what we have had in the past year,"

High demand means that rent prices are expected to continue rising.

House prices to fall into the autumn

Throughout 2023, house prices have risen 5.2 percent. However, experts say that they will continue to fall in the autumn.

"The most important reason why we expect a weaker development is that the double interest rate hike Norges Bank made in June affects people's private finances and borrowing opportunities," Henning Lauridsen told E24.

However, house prices are expected to continue rising in Oslo in the longer term due to a low number of new houses being built.

"Are Oust, professor at NTNU and the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH)," said that a housing price increase of 20 percent in Oslo could be expected.

Major flooding feared around Romerike

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) fears major flooding in the Romerike region of southeast Norway.

A red flood warning has been issued in the municipalities of Nes, Lillestrøm, Rælingen, Enebakk, Indre Østfold, Skiptvet, Rakkestad, Sarpsborg and Fredrikstad.

"What we are focusing on now is the Mjøsa and Glomma waterways south via the Øyeren and out into the Oslofjord. There were new forecasts today, and we expect that the water level in Mjøsa will rise by one meter compared to what it was on Thursday morning," Paul Christen Røhr from the NVE told Norwegian newswire NTB.

A flood peak is expected in the Mjøsa reservoir on Saturday. The Øyeren lake will see water levels peak on Sunday or Monday.

Royals to visit flood-hit areas

King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon will visit areas in eastern Norway that have been affected by floods on Friday and Saturday.

After the cabinet meeting on Monday, the king and queen will visit the flood area in the Drammen area. On Saturday, the crown prince will visit Hole, Ringerike, og Søndre Land.