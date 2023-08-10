Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Inflation shows signs of slowing

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.4 percent in July compared to the same month a year before, figures from national data agency Statistics Norway show.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent between June and July. Overall, yearly inflation was one percentage point lower than the twelve-month growth measured in June.

"Food prices had a historically high monthly change from June to July last year. We have not measured a correspondingly high price growth from June to July this year, which means that the twelve-month growth for food prices falls in July," Espen Kristiansen at Statistics Norway said of the figures.

He added that a similar effect could be observers with electricity prices.

Norway's PM says the danger isn't over yet

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said dangerous days lie ahead in the wake of Storm Hans.

"What we will see is that there is a red level in many places in southern Norway. It could be about the highest water level in 50 years or more. This is water that is going out, and on the way out, the water level will rise in rivers and waterways," he said.

"This means that the red alerts will move south. It is a serious warning for the next few days. The danger is by no means over," he added.

A red danger warning is in place for floods today and tomorrow, while a yellow warning is in place for landslides on Thursday and Friday.

Food prices have risen 9.2 percent over the past year

From July last year to the same month this year, food prices in Norway have risen 9.2 percent, figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway show.

Between June and July, food prices rose 3.2 percent. Food prices typically rise sharply in July as it is one of two times a year supermarkets adjust prices wholesale.

"The rise in food prices from June to July can be seen in the context of the annual negotiations between store chains and suppliers. In addition, the effects from this year's agricultural settlement are phased into July. There, increased target prices were set for, among other things, milk," Espen Kristiansen at Statistics Norway said.

Norwegian Public Roads Administration asks people to avoid unnecessary journeys this weekend

Road closures caused by Storm Hans has cut off southern Norway from the rest of the country.

"Right now, we can say that Norway is divided in two," traffic operator Mette Brunes at the Road Traffic Center East told Aftenposten.

People have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel other than the weekend.

"They should put that plan (to go on a weekend trip) on hold. It is not the time to travel to the cabin in the mountains. If they are going to travel at all, they must seek information about the places they are going," Cato Løkken from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said.