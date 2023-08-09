Water breaches power plant in eastern Norway after flood gates fail

Advertisement

A floodgate has failed at the Braskereidfoss power plant, with the dam overflowing into the facility. Police, a bomb squad from the Norwegian Armed Forces and other crisis staff are on the scene. A perimeter of around 500 metres has been set up around the dam, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.

A controlled blast had been considered at the site. Police have said that this option has been ruled out for now.

"You can see that the damage from a possible explosion... would be so great that it would serve no purpose," Fredrik Thomson from Innlandet police said.

Police also fear that the bridge at Braskereidfoss could collapse. If the dam was to burst, Merete Hjertø, operations leader of the Innlandet police district, said there would be no danger to residents.

The Braskereidfoss plant is in Våler municipality in Innlandet, about 30km south of Elverum. The plant is located on the river Glomma.

Storm-Mathisen has said that the plant has probably been on the receiving end of "major damage" as a result of the flooding.

Hjertø, said that everyone who needs to be evacuated has been. VG reports that 10-15 homes have been evacuated.

Norway's justice and emergency preparedness minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, also attended the scene at Braskereidfoss.

"I am grateful to everyone who is working now to limit the damaging effects, and to prepare for what could happen if the dam were to burst or if there was a greater flow of water," Mehl told reporters.