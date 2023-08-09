Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Red weather warnings continue

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has extended the red warnings for both flooding and landslides.

The red and orange flood warnings will apply to the region of Buskerud and the western parts of Innlandet. The flood warning for Viken County and Innlandet County has been extended until Thursday, while Oslo will be subject to an orange warning until the same day.

A red landslide weather warning applies to Innlandet and Viken on Wednesday. From Thursday, a yellow weather warning will be in place.

More landslides and floods are expected in the coming days

Storm Hans has ravaged several parts of Norway in recent days, and a large number of people have been evacuated from their homes.

More flooding and landslides are to be expected even as the storm becomes less intense.

“We are still afraid that there will be more landslides and flood situations,” Olav Samdal, director of the landslides and watercourses department in the Norwegian Directorate of Waterways and Energy, said.

“We are facing a few days with records related to large water flows, unfortunately,” he said.

Hol and Ål in the Hallingdal region are among the areas to have been hit hardest by the storm. In Hol, hundreds have been evacuated, while Ål has seen houses taken by landslides.

Norwegian Air Shuttle signs deal with Norwegian Army

Airline Norwegian has signed a four-year agreement for the defence sector flights in Norway and across the Nordic region.

The agreement is reportedly worth around one billion kroner. The deal will cover around 250,000 trips per year for employees of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

“We are very happy to be able to increase our offer in Northern Norway. Among other things, it will give our northern Norwegian customers greater flexibility with far more departures and routes. Northern Norway is an important market for us, and the offer will be much better from next year onwards,” commercial director Magnus Maursund at Norwegian said.

The contract comes into force in the first quarter of 2024.

The government says yes to the controversial Melkøya plan

Norway has approved the connection of Europe’s largest liquified natural gas plant to the energy grid.

The move comes despite local opposition and will involve electrifying the Hammerfest plant on Melkøya, northern Norway, and replacing it with a power supply from the grid where renewable energy dominates.

The plan, however, gas has been contentious with locals due to its perceived clash with green industry development, rising power prices and the rights of the indigenous Sami reindeer herders.