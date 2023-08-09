Storm Hans causes postal delays in Norway

Advertisement

Posten, Norway’s postal service, has warned of delays caused by Storm Hans, which has shut road and rail connections with floods and landslides.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause for our customers. There are now tough weather conditions in several places, and employee safety has the highest priority,” Kenneth Tjønndal Pettersen, the press manager for Posten Bring, said.

Delays of around a day are expected in southern Norway, while delays for post and packages sent between south and northern Norway are expected to be between one and three days.

Train cancellations due to the closure of the Dovre line, Bergen line, and Rauma line are behind the biggest delays.

Advertisement

Extra road transportation has been arranged in areas where trains aren’t running. However, delays may still occur. A number of highways and county roads in

Norway are closed or can be shut at short notice due to the storm.

Postal routes between Bergen and eastern Norway, Trondheim and Oslo and onwards to northern Norway are the most likely to be delayed.