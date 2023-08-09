Flooding and landslides in Norway to continue as red weather alert extended

Advertisement

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has extended the red warnings for flooding and landslides.

In Innlandet County and Viken County, a red weather warning for floods will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday. A red alert is also in place for landslides in the two counties on Wednesday.

In Oslo, Trøndelag County and Møre and Romsdal County, orange weather warnings are in place. The orange alert for Trøndaleg and Møre and Romsdal County is for Wednesday, while the alert for Oslo lasts until Thursday.

So far, around 500 people have been evacuated from their homes in Viken due to the extreme weather, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

Over the coming days, the storm is set to become less intense. However, more flooding and landslides are to be expected.

“We are still afraid that there will be more landslides and flood situations,” Olav Samdal, director of the landslides and watercourses department in the Norwegian Directorate of Waterways and Energy, said.

“We are facing a few days with records related to large water flows, unfortunately,” he said.

Hol and Ål in the Hallingdal region, a valley in southern Norway, were among the areas hit hardest by the storm on Tuesday. People have also been evacuated from their homes in Flå, Nesbyen and Gol - all in Hallingdal.

Two landslides in Ål ripped houses from their foundations, while Flå and Nesbyen were hit by flooding. Bagn in Valdres saw houses taken by landslides also.

In Hemsedal, also in Hallingdal, a cabin was swept into the river before colliding with a bridge. A number of cabins and caravans at a nearby campsite were swept away by the storm.

Below is a video of the cabin hitting the bridge in Hemsedal.

Finans Norge and the Norwegian Natural Damage Pool estimate the damage caused by Storm Hans to be in the region of 500 million kroner.

Storm Hans has heavily disrupted transport, with roads closed, train lines shut, and ferry departures cancelled.