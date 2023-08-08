Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Long queues at Gardermoen airport as Storm Hans travel chaos continues

There were long queues at Oslo Gardermoen airport on Monday night as the Gardermoen Line between LIlestrøm and the airport was closed.

Flytoget, the firm that operates the train, put replacement bus services in place. The buses will be in place until mid-Tuesday morning and run approximately every 20 minutes.

More rain is expected on Tuesday; however, it is expected to be less intense than on Monday.

Oslo residents are encouraged to work from home

The Governing Mayor of Oslo, Raymond Johansen, has asked workers to use a home office on Tuesday due to the extreme weather caused by Storm Hans.

On Monday night, he wrote on Facebook that the situation is unclear and demanding due to the significant rainfall.

“We recommend that those who can and who have their workplace in Oslo have a home office tomorrow to avoid strain on the road and public transport,” he wrote.

Parts of Oslo have been flooded during Storm Hans, and several train lines in and out the city have been closed. The largest river, the Akerselva, is currently at 20 times its normal level.

PM holds emergency meeting on Storm Hans

The Norwegian Prime Minister met with the Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness and the Minister of Oil and Energy about the extreme weather event Hans on Monday night.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, he said the situation was very serious.

“The weather reports we had yesterday are striking. There is a lot of rainfall and flooding, and there is reason to believe it will last another day,” he said.

He said that extra preparedness had been put in place for the particularly vulnerable.

“Those who need care and find it difficult to fend for themselves are taken care of, and there is a high level of preparedness for that into the night,” Støre said.

Police amnesty sees 18,000 weapons turned in

During this year’s weapons amnesty, more than 18,000 weapons were turned in to the police. Among them, 156 submachine guns and 37 assault rifles.

The amnesty allowed residents to hand in illegal weapons without fear of punishment. The majority of the weapons were shotguns or rifles.

In total, almost 16,000 shotguns and rifles were handed to police. Trøndelag police district collected the most weapons, with 3,507. In Oslo, 3,260 weapons were handed to the police.