Travel in Norway disrupted as Storm Hans batters Norway

Advertisement

A red weather warning is in place across large parts of Norway on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to Storm Hans.

There is a red warning for floods until Wednesday. Meanwhile, the same warning has been issued for rain and landslides on Monday and Tuesday.

“Extensive flooding, erosion damage and flood damage to buildings and infrastructure are expected, as well as many landslide events, several of which could have major consequences on buildings, roads or railways,” the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate said when extending the warning.

Below, you can see a map of areas affected by the warning.

Et rødt farevarsel om ekstremt mye regn er sendt ut for deler av Sør-Norge.



Det er ventet 80-100 mm på 24 timer. Hendelsen vil mange steder være blant de kraftigste siste 25 år.



Hold deg oppdatert på situasjonen på: https://t.co/u6O2VtqROD pic.twitter.com/fqaEdC5vwd — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) August 6, 2023

The weather has disrupted travel across parts of southern and central Norway. The Roros and Dovre line is closed between Hama and Støren. These lines will be closed until midday on Tuesday at the earliest. Passengers on the Vestfold Line have been told to expect delays and adjustments.

Ferry company Fjord Line has cancelled its 3 p.m. departure from Kristiansand to Hirtshals in Denmark on Monday. Color Line cancelled all its departures between Kristiansand and Hirtshals on Tuesday.

The E6 highway is closed through the Hell (a town in Trødnelag) tunnel between Trondheim and Stjørdal due to flooding roads. Passenger cars have also gotten stuck on the E6 exiting at Abildsø in Oslo as traffic has been unable to pass through the flooded roads.

Advertisement

At Tusenfryd in Ås municipality just outside Oslo, seven parked cars became submerged in a commuter car park.

Bus provider Inlandstrafik has cancelled its 201, 202, 203 and 205. Indre Østfold in Viken County, southeast Norway, has also seen flooded roads.

The Trollstigen road on country road 63 in Rauma has also been closed. It is currently unknown when the road will reopen. County road 655 Norangsdalen and county road 63 Geirangerfjellet in west Norway will close from 5pm.

The county road 660 on the Åfarnes-Vistdal section, county road 62 on the section Øksendal-Sunndal, county road 6012 on the stretch Øverås-Eikesdal, county road 6138 on the Sunndal-Grøa stretch could all be closed at short notice.

Avinor has warned that some departures from Oslo Gardermoen Airport will be delayed on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme weather. It has told passengers to arrive as normal for their flight unless told otherwise by the airline.