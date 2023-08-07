Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Storm Hans hits Norway

A red weather warning is in place across parts of southern Norway, eastern Norway and the counties of Trøndelag Møre and Romsdal on Monday.

Storm Hans is expected to hit Norway and last until Tuesday. Red is the highest danger warnings from the Norwegian Directorate of Waterways and Energy (NVE) and the Meteorological Institute. Floods, rockslides, and landslides are all expected and major damage to property and infrastructure.

The worst of the storm will arrive in the afternoon. Several municipalities or counties have set up crisis teams or have them waiting on standby.

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre has told households that they should be prepared for the extreme weather.

“So it is important that each one of us now secures our own house, makes sure that cars and caravans are not too close to waterways, that streams and rivers are not blocked by twigs and so on,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

Railway lines closed due to Storm Hans

The Dovre Line and the Røros Line will be closed on Monday as Bane Nor states it cannot guarantee safety on the lines during storm Hans.

Bane Nor has said it will be hard to determine how long the lines will be closed.

“It is against the background of the red danger warning that has been sent out. Then we simply feel that we cannot guarantee the safety of the travellers with such a serious danger warning,” Olav Nordli, press officer for Bane Nor, told newswire NTB.

The Gjøvik line will also be closed, but that will be a planned closure so work can be carried out along the line.

Consumers are told to negotiate interest rates

The Norwegian Consumer Council has told consumers to negotiate with banks, who are raking in record sums from interest rates.

“The banks profit from the high-interest rate difference between lending and deposits,” director Inger Lise Blyverket of the Consumer Council told NTB.

Figures from Statistics Norway show that income from interest was 62.4 billion kroner higher than the interest paid out on savings in the first half of 2023.

People have been encouraged to switch banks if their current provider is unwilling to provide better rates.

Energy prices to be lower in the autumn than in previous years

Plenty of rain and low power consumption during the summer can help lower energy prices in the autumn.

However, Professor Mette Helene Bjørndal at the Norwegian School of Economics said that autumn prices would also be weather-dependent.