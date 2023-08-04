Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway gears up for World Cup knockout rounds

Norway will need to find a way to put the break on Japan's dazzling goal-scoring form at the Women's World Cup when the former champions go head to head on Saturday.

Japan won the 2011 edition of the Women's World Cup, while Norway won the competition in 1995. So far, Japan has chalked up 11 goals – the most of any team so far at the World Cup. They are also yet to concede a goal.

"They have been great, in terms of speed and technique," Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen said of Japan on Friday. "It's going to be a very tough challenge."

However, the Norwegians are quietly confident of thwarting Japan's fast-paced counterattacking game in Wellington.

Norwegian, with 2.3 million passengers in July

Norway flew 12 percent more passengers than last year, and the airline saw its highest capacity of the year so far.

"July was an unprecedented month for us at Norwegian with the highest number of passengers this year and more than 100,000 more than the same month last year. Our colleagues in the air and on the ground have worked hard to ensure that our passengers arrived safely and safely at their destinations, despite some challenges at airports in Europe," Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, said.

The firm said that 99.5 percent of its scheduled departures went ahead. It said it expected a trend of passengers booking last-minute flights to continue in August.

Expert believes Russia may target Norway with more intelligence

Professor of critical peace and conflict studies at the University of Tromsø, Gunhild Hoogensen Gjørv, believes Russia declaring Norway as an unfriendly country will

"This is a way of saying that Norway has become a larger part of Russia's threat image, and this could lead to further increased activity against Norway in the form of hacking, obtaining information and sabotage," she said.

She said it could lead to increased tension on the border and in the Barents Sea, as well as lead to increased defence activity.

180,000 humpback salmon caught

So far, more than 180,000 humpback salmon have been taken from rivers in Norway. The fish are mainly caught in rivers in Finnmark.

The humpback salmon is an invasive species which poses a threat to wild Atlantic Salmon, the most common kind of salmon found in Norwegian rivers.