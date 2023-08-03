Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Leader of the opposition against Quran burning ban

Erna Solberg, the leader of Norway's Conservative Party, has said that she is against the introduction of a ban on burning the Quran.

Currently, burning the holy text is allowed under freedom of expression laws, which allow people to express criticism of religion by burning holy texts.

"I think it is reprehensible and polarising to burn the Koran just to provoke. There's a lot I'm against, which I don't want to ban," she told NTB.

"At the same time, I have full respect for the fact that people want to speak out against religion and can use somewhat extreme measures in that context. Everyone has to put up with that when you live in a democracy," she said.

People can still be charged for burning the Quran if the authorities believe it falls under hate speech and is intended to incite hatred or mock Muslims.

Norwegian students hope for favourable higher education minister

The previous education minister did little to endear himself to students and higher education ministers, with him being declared a persona non grata at two universities by students.

"We have several expectations for the new minister. In a time where it is tough to be a student, we need a minister who has a genuine interest in the sector and who wants to speak up for the students," Kaja Ingdal Hovdenak, head of the student council in Bergen, told NTB.

Meanwhile, Oline Sæther has said students are hoping for a minister who is more willing to collaborate with students on policy formulation.

"We want a minister who invites collaboration and plays as a team," she told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Trondheim Municipality publishes private personal information online

Health and financial information about residents in Trondheim Municipality were published by local authorities online by mistake.

The municipality said that the error occurred in the transition to a new case management system at the end of July.

"Trondheim municipality strongly apologises for this and is now working to follow up with those affected and review all routines to ensure that such mistakes do not happen in the future," the municipality writes.

The personal information was available for 16 hours before it was taken down on August 1st.

The 17 people affected by the security breach have been informed by the municipality.