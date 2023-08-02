Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The Norwegian krone shows signs of strengthening

The Norwegian krone strengthened in July, and there are signs that Norway’s spell as a ‘low-interest rate country’ is coming to an end.

One of the factors behind a weak krone throughout much of 2023 is that interest rates have been higher in other countries than in Norway, making the krone much less attractive to investors.

At the end of June, a euro had cost more than 12 kroner, and the dollar cost a record 11 kroner. On the last day of July, the US dollar cost just over 10 kroner, and the euro had weakened to 11.18 kroner.

“In July, the krone received traction from both changes in the interest rate outlook and an increase in the price of oil,” bank DNB said of the krone.

Norwegian politicians say no to Quran burning ban

Norway will not move to change the law to make it harder to burn the Quran, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt has said.

“Both the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice, and I have clearly emphasised that we distance ourselves from Koran burning. The government stands up against hatred of Muslims,” she said.

She said the government would defend freedom of speech even when it strongly disagrees with the messages.

Burning the Quran in Norway is typically only punishable if hate speech laws have been broken.

The minister’s comments come after a series of Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark have caused outrage.

Some 16,000 people in the student housing queue

So far, some 17,000 students have been offered a place in a dorm of halls while just under 16,000 remain in the queue.

The queues are largest at Studentsamskipnaden SiO in Oslo, where 7,150 are waiting for student housing, and 4,129 have been allocated housing.

The Norwegian Student Organisation has said that the long queues for student accommodation represent a looming rent crisis.

“The fact that 15,893 students are on the housing queue illustrates how under pressure the rental market is,” Oline Marie Sæther said.

Mayor of Oslo condemns violence near youth football tournament

Hammers and sledgehammers were used when 40-50 young people were used in a mass brawl at Ekebergsletta on Tuesday – nearby to one of the largest youth tournaments in the world was taking place.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour in Oslo. This kind of violence is unacceptable and must be dealt with severely by the police,” Governing Mayor Of Oslo, Raymond Johansen, said on Facebook.

“I think it is particularly bad that this happens close to the Norway Cup, where children and young people should feel the joy of sport, mastery and security. Glad that the police acted quickly today,” he said.