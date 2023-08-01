Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Conservative Party rejects calls for immigration ban

Erna Solberg, leader of the Conservative Party, has rejected calls from its youth wing to implement an immigration ban proposed by the leader of the Young Conservative Party.

“Stopping immigration is a big and complicated issue, which would mean that Norway would have had to opt out of pretty much the entire civilized world community, linked to the international laws and rules that we have,” Erna Solberg said to Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

Ola Svenneby called for an immigration ban as a solution to integration problems in Norway.

Residents allowed to return home after landslide warning

Residents of the village Eidsvåg in Molde were allowed to return home on Monday after being evacuated on Sunday evening due to a landslide warning.

Heavy rainfall and large amounts of water accumulating triggered the risk warning. A river bursting its banks also flooded the nearby Eidsvåg Fjord hotel.

Tourists and residents in the south of Vistdal, however, are still waiting on the call from authorities that they can return.

Several roads are also closed in the surrounding area and await an inspection from geologists.

15 died in road accidents in July

In July, 15 people died on Norwegian roads, four more than the same month a year before. So far this year, there have been 67 deaths related to road traffic accidents.

“Summer is the peak season for serious traffic accidents, and we encourage everyone to be extra careful in traffic as we now enter the last summer month,” Nils Karbø of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a press release.

Last summer, 47 people died in the months of June, July and August. Almost half of the fatal accidents this year have been collisions.

One dead and one in hospital in a drowning accident

A man has been declared dead, and a child was taken to hospital on Monday after a drowning accident in Lyngdal, southern Norway.

The man and boy were found by rescue crews in the water at the Presthølen bathing area in Lyngdal, and life-saving first aid was administered.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the affected family who have experienced an unimaginable tragedy. We would also like to thank the emergency services and the divers for their quick and professional efforts in the rescue work and other bathers who assisted in the search,” Acting Mayor Jon-Are Åmland in Lyngdal municipality said.