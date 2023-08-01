Advertisement

TELL US: What are your best tips for finding a job in Norway

Published: 1 Aug, 2023
Take part in our survey and share your tips for job-hunting in Norway. Pictured is a business meeting. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash

Whether it's where to look, how to approach an interview or what you should expect from the process, we're asking readers about their best tips for finding a job in Norway.

From writing a cover letter and CV to attending interviews and negotiating your salary, there are plenty of aspects of the job hunt which can seem intimidating.

Each country's job market has its own idiosyncrasies, which means you'll need to adapt to local recruiter's expectations to mark yourself out as an appealing candidate.

We're asking readers for their tips when it comes to job hunting in Norway. We'll try and include the best ones in a future article which reveals the best tips for landing a role.

Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey! 

 

