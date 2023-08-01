How you can watch the Women's World Cup in Norway
The Women's World Cup is underway in New Zealand and Australia and looks to be an incredible tournament so far. Here's how you can watch the action unfold from Norway.
Fans worldwide have eagerly awaited this year's Women's World Cup following a nail-biting conclusion to last year's European Championships.
The tournament kicked off with hosts New Zealand beating Norway, looking to bounce back after a disappointing Euros, on July 20th.
Broadcaster allocation is still up in the air
Many of the group-stage games will be free to air in Norway. However, some games will still require a subscription to Viasport. Subscriptions to Viasport from Viaplay start from 399 kroner per month.
It's also worth pointing out that the host nations are 6-10 hours ahead of Norway, meaning many matches will be played in the morning or early afternoon. This shouldn't be an issue if you work for a Norwegian firm and have broken up from work for the joint holidays.
Half the games will be shown via Viaplay either on Viasport or TV3 or free to air on public broadcaster NRK.
However, a broadcast schedule for the knockout rounds has yet to be announced. This means it isn't currently known which broadcaster has been allocated which games for the knockout rounds. An update is expected as the group stages come to a close, and The Local will update the fixture schedule and broadcaster info as it becomes available.
Final group stage games
August 1st
Portugal versus the USA (TV3)
Vietnam versus the Netherlands (Viasport1)
China versus England (NRK1) 1pm
Haiti versus Denmark (NRK2) 1pm
August 2nd
Argentina versus Sweden (NRK1) 9am
South Africa – Italy (NRK2) 9am
Jamaica versus Brazil (TV3) 12pm
Panama versus France (Viasport1) 12pm
August 3rd
South Korea versus Germany (TV3) 12pm
Morocco versus Colombia (Viasport1) 12pm
Round of 16 games
August 5th
Switzerland versus Spain (TBC) 7am
Japan versus Norway 10am
August 6th
Winner Group E versus – 2nd place group G 4am (TBC)
Winner Group G versus 2nd place group E 11am (TBC)
August 7th
Winner group D versus 2nd place group B 9:30am (TBC)
Winner group V versus 2nd place group D 12:30am (TBC)
August 8th
Winner Group H versus 2nd place group F 10am (TBC)
Winner Group F versus 2nd place group H (TBC)
Quarter-finals
August 11th
Winner of round of 16 game 1 versus winner of round of 16 game 2 3am (TBC)
Winner of round of 16 game 3 versus winner of round of 16 game 4 9:30am (TBC)
August 12th
Winner of round of 16 game 5 versus winner of round of 16 game 6 9am (TBC)
Winner of a round of 16 games 7 versus the winner of a round of 16 game 8 12:30am (TBC)
Semi-finals
August 15th
Winner of quarter-final 1 versus winner of quarter-final 2 10am (TBC)
August 16th
Winner of quarter-final 3 versus the winner of quarter-final 4 10am (TBC)
Third place play-off
August 19th
The loser of semi-final 1 versus loser of semi-final 2 10am (TBC)
Final
August 20th
Winner of semi-final 1 versus winner of semi-final 2 12am (TBC)
Other ways to watch
Using a VPN to watch games being shown by another broadcaster is another option for viewers. Due to the early starting times of many of the games, not all of the games will be shown in bars due to Norway's strict licensing rules and regulations. None of the free to air broadcasters in Norway is showing a daily highlights package of the Women's World Cup.
