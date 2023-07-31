Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Dozens evacuated after landslides in western Norway

Several landslides struck Molde Municipality in Møre og Romsdal County, western Norway, on Sunday, resulting in the evacuation of 64 people, who remain displaced.

The extreme weather conditions have improved since the landslides took place, with meteorologist Anne Solveig Andersen noting that the precipitation has lessened in intensity.

However, the situation remains dangerous as the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) extended the restricted area after assessing pictures taken by a rescue helicopter, deeming certain areas unsafe.

As a result, the evacuation area in Vistdalen, Molde Municipality, was expanded, leaving residents without a road connection, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reported.

Hans Kristian Lundgreen, the task leader in the Møre og Romsdal police district, expressed concern for those left in Vistdalen, emphasising that they have no access in or out of the area.

Russian intelligence activity uncovered in Trøndelag, PST confirms

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has disclosed the presence of Russian intelligence activity in Trøndelag County in central Norway, according to reports by the newspaper Adresseavisen.

Per-Einar Hollum, the head of PST in Trøndelag, revealed that through their proactive efforts to gather and verify information, they have detected Russian activity in the region.

Hollum stated that the detected activity is connected to military operations.

Further investigations are underway to assess the extent and implications of the Russian intelligence presence in Trøndelag.

Exotic snake captured by police in Oslo's Vika area

On Sunday, the police in Oslo responded to a peculiar call about an exotic snake spotted in Huitfeldts gate, Vika. The authorities swiftly located and captured the reptile.

The snake, identified as a milk snake, has been safely handed over to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority for proper care.

However, the police urge the owner of the snake to get in touch with them.

Owning a milk snake is legal in Norway.

Mass brawl breaks out at Oslo Central Station

On Sunday, a mass fight involving up to 20 people broke out at Oslo Central Station. Witnesses reported the use of bricks, and some claim to have seen a machete at the scene. After the altercation, several people fled in different directions.

Vidar Pedersen, an operations manager at the Oslo police, stated that one person had minor injuries with blood around their neck and hands but was not in serious condition.

The guards at Oslo Central Station were the ones who alerted the police about the fight at 7:30 pm on Sunday.The altercation involved young men and teenage boys.