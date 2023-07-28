Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

The Norwegian state administrator asks for national help with bird flu

The state administrator in Troms and Finmark expects the costs of dealing with the bird flu outbreak to be greater than what they have available in emergency funds, it has called on the state to help.

Several other public agencies, such as the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, have asked for help from the national authorities.

The state administrator has a crisis fund of up to 5.2 million kroner. So far, some 12,000 birds have been found dead in Vadsø municipality. The outbreak is affecting the endangered Black-legged kittiwake significantly.

Food and Agriculture Minister Sandra Borch visited Vadsø on Thursday to look at the cleanup of dead birds.

Norwegian government unable to guarantee low energy prices

State Secretary Andreas Bjelland Eriksen has said that the government can't guarantee low energy prices in the autumn and winter but has emphasised that Norway is better prepared than last year.

"There is still a demanding energy situation in Europe. In Norway, we are affected by many factors, many of which we have no control over. We are exposed to the weather, and we are greatly affected by the situation in Europe," State Secretary in the Ministry of Oil and Energy Bjelland Eriksen told NTB.

The government received a lot of criticism last year when it was deemed to have intervened over high electricity prices too late.

However, Bjelland Eriksen has said that prices should be considerably lower than last winter.

"Although we are at a high level seen from a historical perspective, the situation this year is different compared to last year," he said.

Some 14,500 in the student housing queue

Weeks before studies begin, some 14,500 students in Norway are currently in a student housing queue. In Bergen, the queue is significantly longer, with more than 38 percent more on a waiting list compared to last year.

"The rental market is approaching the boiling point. A great many students are looking for housing at the same time as the number of homes for rent has decreased," Amalie Lunde of the Students' Association in Western Norway said.

More than 7,200 in the housing queue are waiting for a student accommodation spot in Oslo.

More foreigners staying in Norwegian hotels

The number of foreigners staying in Norwegian hotels has increased by 18 percent from the year before. However, the number is still not near pandemic levels.

"The weak krone and travel-loving Norwegians and foreigners have given the hotel industry a good start to the summer," Sindre Torgals from Statistics Norway said.