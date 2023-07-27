Norway has a shortage of 15,000 student homes

Advertisement

In order for the goal of one in five students living in student accommodation, around 15,000 homes are required, the Norwegian Student Organisation (NSO) has said.

“The student housing shortage robs 15,000 students of the chance of a safe and affordable home to live in,” Oline Sæther, leader of the NSO, said.

She has called on the government and local authorities to work together on providing more student accommodation places rather than bottlenecking students into an already tight rental market.

“We have to step harder on the gas. 85 percent of Norwegian students are forced out (financially) of an increasingly tough private rental market. We now expect the state, the municipality and the student associations to work together to get the shovels in the ground,” Sæther said.

She also called on the government to increase student support, as it wasn’t keeping up with rising rent prices.

A number of student housing providers have reported record-long queues this year. Providers have said rising rents and dwindling supply in the rental market were behind the increased queues.

Long queues have been reported in Oslo, Bergen Gjøvik and Ålesund. Providers in Trondheim and northern Norway have said they don’t envisage any major issues with students securing a place there.

