Discover Norway: Nine unmissable events in August

Food and beer festivals in Trondheim

Between August 3rd and 5th, Trondheim will host both Trønder Food Festival and The Brewery Festival in Trondheim.

Trønder Food Festival is Europe's leading local food festival; more than 200,000 people attended last year's festival. The food festival will see events for kids, food-tasting courses, food stands and plenty of local produce for sale.

The Brewery Festival will be home to more than 30 breweries from Norway and abroad, with more than 350 different beers on the menu. There will also be five different places to get food at the beer festival. More details on the event can be found on the festival's website.

Standup comedy in English in Oslo

SALT Culture and Arts Centre will host an English standup comedy night on August 2nd and August 9th. The night will feature comedians from both Norway and other countries. Some of the comedians featured have appeared on Norwegian television.

Tickets cost between 170 and 200 kroner, and there will be an age limit of 20.

Bergen Games Festival

A unique mix of games, shows and tournaments for both young and old will be found at Bergens Game Festival, which is already underway and runs until August 12th.

Whether it is Chess, cards, quizzes, Lego or Rubik's Cube, Yatzy, Scrabble or backgammon – there should be a game that piques your interest.

2023 marks the 27th Bergen Games Festival at the Bergen International Cultural Centre. Entry for children is free, and prizes are on offer. More information is available on the website for the games festival.

Beyond the Gates Festival – Bergen

Norwegian heavy metal will be in focus at the four-day Beyond the Gates festival held across Bergen between August 2nd and August 5th.

The festival will also allow fans to learn about Norwegian and black metal culture in the historic city of Bergen. A four-day festival pass costs 3,095 kroner per person.

Øyafestivalen

Øyafestivalen is one of Oslo's biggest musical festivals, and it boasts a two-decades-long tradition. This year's edition takes place between August 8th and August 12th.

The festival always offers a mix of international and domestic groups and musicians, with both acclaimed acts and up-and-coming artists.

Visitors of Øyafestivalen in 2023 will be able to enjoy performances by Blur, Lorde, Sigrid, Pusha T, and many others.

Pstereo

Pstero is one of Norway's biggest music festivals and the largest in central Norway. The festival takes place in the city centre of Trondheim, an area known for its musical, culinary and cultural heritage.

Day passes (1,299) and festival passes (2,199) are both available. The festival takes place on August 18th and August 19th. This year's program includes The Prodigy, Aurora, The Good, The Bad and the Zugly Madrugada and Protomartyr.

Mat*Larm

Mat*Larm is Oslo's biggest food and drink festival. The event focuses on produce grown and reared by Norwegian farmers. The festival takes place on August 25th and August 26th and aims to showcase the best Norwegian chefs, and farmers have to offer.

In addition to there being multiple activities scheduled, there will also be a local food market.

Grieg in Bergen festival

From the end of July to August 17th, Bergen will host Grieg in Bergen, which will include various concerts involving highly skilled artists across the city in a variety of venues such as Håkonshallen in Bergen, Voss Church and Haaheim Gård in Tysnes.

Edvard Grieg is one of Bergen's most famous experts and one of Norway's most celebrated composers. He is arguably the Norwegian composer with the largest international impact.