Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Economic crime unit to decide whether to investigate former minister

The National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Økokrim) will determine if it will open an insider trading case into former higher education minister Ola Borten Moe.

"If Økokrim were to open an investigation into the case, which is an assessment that we will make during the summer, then there is reason to believe that the investigation will continue beyond the autumn and be concluded during the year," Økokrim chief Pål Lønseth told broadcaster TV 2.

Borten Moe resigned from his post as universities minister after he admitted breaching ministerial rules on share trading and ethics. However, he denies engaging in insider training when he bought shares in Kongsberg Gruppen.

The arms group is an indirect part-owner of Nammo, to which the Norwegian government gave a multi-billion dollar contract.

Low risk of bird flu spreading to humans

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said that the bird flu infecting thousands of avians in northern Norway has a low risk of spreading to humans.

"It's a bit of a communication dilemma. The risk of becoming infected is very low, but the very few who become infected can become very ill," Bjørn Gunnar Iversen at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

He added that while statistics from the World Health Organisation show a high mortality rate worldwide, bird flu has never been detected in humans in Norway despite several outbreaks since 2020.

He said those collecting the dead birds in full PPE were doing so as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the authorities have asked the public not to touch dead birds.

"It is clear that those who assist the municipality in collecting the dead birds must be well protected against infection. But if you find a dead seagull on the beach, it's not like the virus jumps out at you," Iversen said.

Gjøvik Line to remain closed until the afternoon

The Gjøvik Line is to remain closed until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest due to flooding. Bane Nor, responsible for Norway's rail network, said that an update will be issued at 1pm. The same stretch of railway was closed overnight.

Norway on the brink of Women's World Cup exit

Tensions are high in the Norwegian camp as the team's hopes of progressing from the World Cup Group Stages hang in the balance.

After two games played, Norway is yet to score a goal – losing against hosts New Zealand and drawing against Switzerland.

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen has publicly criticised the manager, Hege Riise. The criticism was issued after the Barcelona winger was only involved in the Switzerland game as a second half sub.