Everything that changes in Norway in August 2023

Free kindergarten for children in northern Norway

Free Kindergarten places will be given to all children in Finnmark and Nord-Troms in northern Norway. This will save a family with two-kindergarten-aged children around 60,000 kroner per year.

This will apply to around 4,000 children.

Nationwide, families with three children in daycare at the same time will receive free kindergarten for the third child. This will apply to around 3,000 children. This means that as of August 1st, some 7,000 children will receive free kindergarten.

Free afterschool program extended to more children

The government will offer 12 hours of free afterschool care (SFO) to children in the 2nd stage from the beginning of August. The 12 hours of free SFO is the equivalent to a part-time place, which costs 1,924 kroner a month.

The offer already applied to children in the first stage. After free part-time places were introduced last year, participation in such programs increased to 92 percent.

New energy support scheme

The beginning of August will also see the government's energy support scheme change. The government will adapt the scheme to cover 90 percent of the energy cost over 70 øre per kilowatt hour every hour.

The previous scheme used a monthly average, which meant households were not as well protected by large fluctuations in price. The new scheme will account for fluctuations by providing support on an hourly basis.

While the new calculation method comes into force from August 1st, it will be noticeable on bills in the following month.

Funding for the scheme is currently secured until 2024, but the government has said it will pay for energy support as long as it is required.

Free public transport for kids in Oslo ends

On August 21st, a scheme which has allowed up to four children to travel with an adult for free on public transport in Oslo will end.

The scheme was in place for the kid's summer holidays. There will still be opportunities for children to travel with adults for free. Kids can travel with adults on the weekends and after 6pm on weekdays in the capital.

Dog lease regulations end

The rules, which require all dogs to be on a lead between April and August, will end on August 20th. Dogs will be allowed off the lead until the beginning of April next year.

Leash rules are in place between April and August to protect local wildlife during the birthing, nesting and mating seasons.

Some municipalities will have their own rules outside these times.

Fellesferie and Sommerferie end

Norway's collective holiday period, Fellesfeire, when most companies in Norway grant their workforce holiday and shut up shop, will end during August. The end date will have been determined by employers.

Meanwhile, Sommerferie, the kids' school holiday ends on August 19th, and the new school year will begin on August 22nd.

Local election season ramps up

While local elections will take place on September 11th, campaigning true and proper will ramp up during August.

Persons who are not Norwegian citizens but have reached 18 years of age before the end of 2023 and have been registered in the Central Population Register as a resident of Norway for the last three years before election day will be allowed to vote in the local elections.

Those who meet this criteria should automatically be in the electoral roll of the municipality they were registered as living in as of June 30th 2023.