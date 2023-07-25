Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Danger warning issued for floods and landslides in eastern Norway

Residents in parts of eastern Norway are being urged to exercise caution as the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) issued a "yellow" danger warning for the risk of landslides and flash floods.

According to the Yr.no weather service, some areas could experience 30-50 millimetres of rainfall.

The warning is in effect until Tuesday morning, urging people to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period.

As weather conditions can change rapidly, it is important for residents in the affected regions to stay updated with the latest forecasts and follow guidance issued by local authorities.

Evacuated Norwegians on Rhodes offered path back home

Travel company Tui has extended an offer to Norwegian tourists who were evacuated from Rhodes, allowing them to return home on an extra flight on Monday evening.

The flight was scheduled to depart for Billund in Denmark, with Tui making arrangements for onward transportation to Copenhagen, TV 2 reported.

The situation on Rhodes has been challenging due to severe forest fires raging across Greece since July 17th.

Numerous popular holiday destinations, including Rhodes, have been significantly impacted, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

To assist stranded holidaymakers, Tui arranged additional flights to bring tourists stuck on Rhodes back home.

Improved reservoir filling and lower electricity prices

In the second quarter of the year, there was a notable drop in electricity prices in Norway compared to the previous quarter, according to a recent report by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The reduced prices can be attributed to several factors, including a decline in gas prices and increased utilization of solar and wind power in Europe.

One significant contributor to the lower power prices was the increased filling of water reservoirs throughout the quarter, particularly in the southern part of Norway.

However, it's important to note that despite these developments, there are still considerable variations in power prices between different Norwegian regions.

Norwegian ministries targeted by data attack

A data attack has been discovered on the ICT platform used by 12 Norwegian ministries, as revealed by the Norwegian Government Security and Service Organisation (DSS) on Monday.

The attack was brought to light after the organization initiated security measures to safeguard the information on these platforms.

Erik Hope, the director of DSS, stated that they found a previously unknown vulnerability in the software provided by one of their suppliers, which has now been addressed.

However, he emphasized that it was too early to confirm the identity of the perpetrators behind the attack.

Sigbjørn Gjelsvik, the Minister for Municipalities and Districts, highlighted the importance of the security measures undertaken to protect critical information on the affected platforms.

Further investigations will now be conducted to determine the full extent of the attack and identify those responsible for the breach.