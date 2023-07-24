Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Ving, Tui, and Apollo cancel trips to Greece amidst evacuations

The situation in Rhodes remains dire, with over 30,000 people evacuated due to the uncontrollable forest fire.

The fire service has categorized the entire east coast of the Greek mainland, along with the islands of Evia and Rhodes, as category 5 areas, indicating the highest risk of fire.

In response to the ongoing forest fire crisis in Rhodes, travel companies Ving, Tui, and Apollo cancelled trips to the affected areas in Greece.

Marie-Anne Zachrisson, the country manager of Ving, stated that they had cancelled trips for customers with hotel bookings in the evacuated zones.

The company has approximately 2,500 guests on the island.

Similarly, Tui's customers who had departed for Rhodes on Sunday found their trips cancelled if their hotels were located in fire-prone areas. However, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reported that general flights to Rhodes remain unaffected.

On Sunday, around 100 people in Norway were affected by the cancellations, while approximately 2,500 tourists from Nordic countries were already present on the island.

Doctors to take legal action against Norway for non-approval of Danish training

Some 130 doctors and medical students are about to initiate legal proceedings against the Norwegian state and the Norwegian Directorate of Health, the newspaper Aftenposten reported on Monday.

The cause? The non-approval of their Danish rotation training has led to their disqualification from practising medicine in Norway.

The doctors argue that the Norwegian Directorate of Health's refusal to recognize their Danish training is a violation of the law.

They believe that their education and qualifications acquired in Denmark should be acknowledged in Norway, allowing them to serve as medical professionals in their home country.

Hilde K. Ellingsen, the lawyer representing the group of medical professionals, stated that the Directorate of Health's position contradicts the principles outlined in the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement.

Norwegian Food Safety Authority issues warning against eating mussels in holiday towns

Many people like to eat mussels during the Summer, but holiday-goers in several popular Norwegian towns are facing a concerning issue.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has issued a warning regarding poisonous mussels that could land people in the hospital if they attempt to collect and consume them.

Places like Kragerø, Risør, Tønsberg, and Fredrikstad have been marked as unsafe for mussel consumption until July 28th, as stated in the warning from the relevant authority.

The warning has been issued due to the presence of toxic algae responsible for producing algal toxins.

"Where there is a red mussel warning, it is not safe to eat mussels. The dietary advice is based on the discovery of algae that produce algal toxins... Heat and sun can generally cause more algae blooms," Egil Weie Berg, senior inspector in the food division for Trondheim and the surrounding area, told Norwegian news wire NBT.

Vandalism strikes Oslo's historic cemetery

On Saturday night, Gamle Aker church in Oslo was tartetted by vandals. Numerous gravestones were overturned and broken, leaving the custodian and the community outraged.

Kjetil Haga, the church custodian in Oslo, expressed deep sadness and disbelief over the incident, stating, "It is completely incomprehensible and very sad that someone would vandalize a cemetery in this way. And especially sad for the families who are affected," he told the newspaper VårtOslo.

The police were alerted to the incident on Saturday morning. Approximately ten to fifteen tombstones were overturned, with several of them shattered in the process.

A fence was also demolished, water taps were left running, and rubbish was discarded around the area.

Fortunately, the historic Gamle Aker church, dating back to the 12th century and being Oslo's oldest building, remained unharmed during the incident.