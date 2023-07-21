Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Several train lines closed

On Friday morning, the Rauma Line and Nordland Line were closed. All traffic between Dombås and Åndalsnes was closed on the Rauma Line due to a train blocking the track.

Bane Nor will announce an update on the line at midday.

Meanwhile, on the Nordland line, there was a closure between Trondheim and Leangen. This affected traffic on the F7 between Trondheim and Bodø and the R70, which runs to Trondheim, Steinkjer and Dovre.

The Nordland Line reopened at around 8:30am.

Companies consider suing the state after ESA ruling

Two companies are ready to sue the Norwegian state following a decision from the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA), which monitors compliance with the EEA agreement.

The monitoring body believes the government's new rules, which crack down on the use of staffing agencies, violate the EEA agreement.

Business and financial site E24 reports that law firm Simonsen Vogt Wiig will bring companies together for a class action lawsuit for lost earnings. Two companies have already joined the suit.

The staffing rules prevented recruitment firms from sending temporary workers in, and a total ban against staffing was applied in Oslo, Viken and the former Vestfold County.

Minister calls bird flu situation serious

Bird flu has been discovered in wild birds, and in northern Norway, thousands of dead birds have been found in Finnmark County.

The Minister of Agriculture has called the outbreak a serious situation.

"The outbreak of bird flu in Finnmark is a serious situation for the wild birds in the area," Sandra Borch said.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority told public broadcaster NRK that the ongoing outbreak of bird flu is the largest ever seen in Norway.

The Food Safety Authority says that there is a very low risk of infection in humans.

Roald Dahl museum condemns author's racism

Anglo-Norwegian author Roald Dahl was undeniably a racist, the museum created in the author's name has said.

The acknowledgement comes after the museum and Roal Dahl's family issued an apology in 2020 for the popular children's author's anti-Semitic comments.

"Roald Dahl's racism is undeniable and cannot be ignored," the museum said on its website.