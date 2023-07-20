Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Crown Prince of Norway turns 50

Crown Prince Haakon turns 50 on Thursday. The crown prince has said he intends to have a cosy celebration with family before a more formal gathering in the autumn.

“It is probably quite similar to most others, I would think. We usually wake up the person whose birthday it is. Then we like to make some slices (of bread with toppings) for breakfast, and we usually bake a brownie and put some candles on it. We sing the birthday song and bring some presents. And then we like to have a birthday party in the evening with a few more from family and friends,” Crown Prince Haakon said of his birthday celebrations.

The party will be held after Crown Princess Mette-Marit turns 50 in mid-August. The crown prince has been on several trips across Norway in connection with the milestone birthday.

“I am incredibly lucky. I have such a nice family, many people that I love and who hopefully love me too. And I have something to do that is meaningful and nice,” Crown Prince Haakon said of his life so far.

Bird flu outbreak in Norway serious

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has described a bird flu outbreak in Norway as serious and the largest ever seen in Norway.

In recent weeks, large numbers of dead wild birds have been found along the coast of Finnmark in northern Norway.

“The outbreaks we are seeing in various places in Finnmark this year are bigger than we have seen before. Mass deaths associated with bird cliffs have also been seen elsewhere in Europe recently. This is serious, not least for our most vulnerable species, such as the black-legged kittiwake,” Ingunn Midttun Godal, CEO of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, said on Thursday.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has said that the risk of infection to humans is very low.

Norway and New Zealand kick off the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Norway faces New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener, which kicked off at 9amCET.

Norway, who won the Women’s World Cup in 1995, kick off their game in the 50,000 Eden Park Stadium.

Norway’s squad wants to use the World Cup as a shot at redemption following a disappointing Euros in 2022, which included being thumped 8-0 by eventual champions England.

“It is a clean slate, we have a possibility to start afresh and to get going again.

“That is the beauty of football — there is always a new chance, and now we have it again,” winger and Barcelona player Caroline Graham Hansen said ahead of the game.

Coop recalls smoked salmon and trout due to the presence of listeria bacteria

Coop has recalled smoked salmon and trout after small amounts of listeria have been detected. People will be given refunds for the products they return.

The recall applies to the following products: