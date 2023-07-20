Coop Norway recalls smoked trout and salmon due to listeria
Norwegian supermarket Coop is recalling some of its smoked salmon and trout products due to small amounts of listeria being detected.
The trout and salmon are being recalled due to small amounts of the listeria bacteria being found in four smoked fish products across several batches. Coop has said that the bacteria was still below food safety limits.
“Small amounts of listeria have been detected in four smoked fish products. The amount is below the limit value, but Coop still wants to withdraw the product from the market so that customers can trust that the products they buy from us are safe,” Harald Kristiansen, communications manager for Coop Norway, said.
Customers who have purchased the smoked salmon and trout that has been recalled can return the products to the store for a refund or replacement.
The following products have been recalled:
- Coop smoked salmon sliced 100 grams (7025110167767), Best before date: 16.08.2023 lot 16024 and Best before date: 21.08.2023 lot 16024 and 16029.
- Coop smoked salmon sliced 350 grams (7025110203816), Best before date: 16.08.2023 lot 16029 and Best before date: 21.08.2023 lot 16029
- Coop smoked trout sliced 100 grams (7025110164285), Best before date: 14.08.2023 lot 16007 and Best before date: 16.08.2023 lot 16007
- Smak smoked salmon sliced 100 grams (7025110188656), Best before date: 16.08.2023 lot 16029 and Best before date: 21.08.2023 lot 16029
On Wednesday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health warned of a listeria outbreak, with four people being infected. Smoked salmon and trout are the suspected source of infection.
However, it isn’t known whether the contaminated smoked fish is from Coop or another source.
