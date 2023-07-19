Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Nordea to buy Danske Bank's private customer operations

Nordea will buy Danske Bank's private customer business and the corresponding investment products. The sale will be completed towards the end of next year or early 2025.

The sale is still subject to approval by the authorities.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Nordea related to the sale of our private customer business," Erlend Anglefoss of Danske Bank in Norway said.

The sale will give Nordea a market share of around 16 percent in the Norwegian mortgage market, an increase of five percent.

The move comes after Danske Bank said it wanted to withdraw from the Norwegian private market.

Record energy exports expected on Wednesday

Energy sector index Nord Pool expects record electricity exports from Norway on Wednesday. If the forecasts are correct, Norway will export 167 gigawatts per hour of energy. One of the reasons for the exports is cheap energy in the price regions of Eastern Norway and Western Norway.

Train trouble on Tuesday

Tuesday saw issues on a number of train lines in Norway.

Parts of the Bergen Line were closed due to a freight train being derailed.

"There is no new status on Bergensbanen. The stretch between Myrdal and Geilo is still closed due to a freight train that has derailed and is blocking train traffic. Crews from Bergen have just arrived and will assist in the repair on site," Øystein Stavdal Paulsen from Bane Nor told Norwegian newswire NTB on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the section of track affected was running at reduced speeds. The Dovre Line between Dovre and Dombås was also closed on Tuesday. This was due to a fault with a train, with the issues now resolved.

Crown Prince of Norway reflects on turning 50

On Thursday, Crown Prince Haakon will turn 50, and he hopes the next five decades can be as good as the first five.

"I am incredibly lucky. I have such a nice family, many people that I love and who hopefully love me too. And I have something to do that is meaningful and nice," he said.

"It's a bit like that, that now I've finished half the book. I hope that the last half will be as good as the first," he added.

He said that he would also have big shoes to fill when it came to taking over as King of Norway.