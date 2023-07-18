Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Widerøe plane struck by lightning en route to Tromsø

A Widerøe plane was struck by lightning on its way to Tromsø, newspaper iTromsø reports. Passengers aboard the craft described the experience as "rough".

The aircraft had departed from Trondheim and landed in Tromsø shortly after 5pm. Silje Brandvoll, Director of Communications at Widerøe, acknowledged that such incidents are unsettling for passengers.

"Fortunately, it is not dangerous. When this happens, we always run a routine debrief with the passengers. We explain what has happened and that it is not dangerous. But there may be loud bangs and flashing lights as a result," Brandvoll said.

The airline inspects aircraft after such incidents to determine if any damage occurred. Due to this safety procedure, the plane's return journey to Trondheim has been delayed.

Refugee to be reimbursed 495,000 kroner by Norway's tax authorities

In an unexpected turn of events, a refugee has been granted a reimbursement of 495,000 kroner by the Norwegian Tax Administration.

The reimbursement comes after the individual paid social security contributions for several years without being a member of the national insurance system, Norwegian news wire NTB reports.

According to the tax authorities, it was determined that between 2003 and 2016, the individual paid 495,000 kroner in social security tax while not being enrolled in the national insurance scheme.

Consequently, the entire amount, along with interest, will be repaid to the individual by the tax authorities.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues forest fire advice to Norwegians in Greece

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising Norwegians in Greece to closely follow the guidance provided by local authorities regarding ongoing forest fires.

In affected areas, Greek authorities are issuing mobile phone alerts to keep residents informed.

Mariken Harbitzm, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that they have not yet been contacted by any Norwegians in the affected areas, according to the newspaper VG.

According to the information available from the registration platform Reiseregistrering.no, approximately 450 Norwegian citizens are registered to be in Greece this week.

Harbitzm noted that registration is voluntary, so the exact number of Norwegian citizens in the country is still being determined.

Forced expulsions from Norway increased in first half of 2023

During the initial six months of this year, 1,165 people were forcibly expelled from Norway, according to the monthly statistics published by the Norwegian Police's Immigration Unit (PU).

This figure represents an increase of 168 cases compared to the same period last year.

In June alone, 214 people were forcibly expelled from the country, with 74 of them facing one or more penalties.

Among those expelled in June, five were minors, with four accompanied by guardians and one being an unaccompanied minor, as reported by the PU.

Ukrainian citizens accounted for the highest number of expulsions in June, followed by individuals from countries such as Russia, Syria, Romania, Afghanistan, Great Britain, Turkey, Albania, and Georgia.

In terms of destinations, most of those expelled in June were returned to countries including Sweden, Poland, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Russia, and Denmark.