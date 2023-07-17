Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

SAS's capital raising deadline approaching

Aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs believes that the financially battered airline SAS, which is currently under bankruptcy protection in the USA, will successfully achieve its goal of raising 9.5 billion Swedish kroner in a capital increase.

The company has set Monday as the deadline for investors to submit indicative bids.

Elnæs said the company needed to succeed in its plan in order to address some of the recent challenges.

The airline has two major stakeholders: the American investment fund Apollo Global Management and the Danish state. The Danish government has expressed its willingness to increase its stake in the company to 29.9 percent, subject to certain conditions.

"Since we have not heard anything from SAS or the bankruptcy court in New York, and the deadline expires on Monday, I think it is likely that a lot (of it) is (already) in place," the analyst said.

Norwegian Data Protection Authority looking to fine Meta for privacy breaches

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority has directed Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to cease the use of Norwegian citizens' personal data for practices deemed to breach relevant privacy laws, according to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

Meta faces potential daily fines of up to one million kronee as a consequence of non-compliance.

Tobias Judin, a representative of the Norwegian Data Protection Authority, expressed concerns regarding Meta's business model, asserting that constant monitoring of individuals contradicts European privacy laws.

However, Meta claims to adhere to the European Privacy Act.

Meta's spokesperson, Matthew Pollard, stated in an email to NRK that they would evaluate the requirements put forth by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority but emphasized that the development would not immediately impact their operations.

Man caught stealing mail from mailboxes in Tromsø

The police in Tromsø apprehended a man on Sunday for stealing mail from multiple mailboxes in a residential area.

Witnesses reported that the man in question not only opened the mailboxes but also discarded opened mail into a nearby trash bin.

The Troms Police District took to Twitter to announce that the man had been reported for mail theft.

Further details regarding the incident have yet to be released.

Cheap electricity in parts of Norway

On Monday, residents in roughly half the country will enjoy electricity almost free of charge for six hours.

In central and northern parts of Norway, electricity will be virtually free during the first four hours of the day, as well as at 2 and 3 pm.

The average cost of electricity during these periods will be as low as 5.6 øre/kWh, according to the industry publication Europower.

For western Norway and eastern Norway, Monday marks the most affordable weekday of 2023 thus far, presenting an opportunity for many consumers to take advantage of reduced electricity costs.