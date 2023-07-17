How much Norwegian police can fine you for committing common outdoor offences

Advertisement

Norway's awe-inspiring landscapes have made it a coveted destination for nature enthusiasts worldwide.

However, while exploring the country's remarkable scenery, visitors must be aware of certain rules to avoid incurring hefty fines.

With its famous Allemannsretten or "everyman's right" rules regulating the right of access, Norway ensures that people can freely roam uncultivated lands.

While privately owned areas, meadows, pastures, gardens, building plots, and industrial sites are off-limits, most of Norway's outdoors are open for exploration.

Yet, it's important to respect regulations governing outdoor activities to avoid being fined.

You can learn more about the rules that apply to camping, berry-picking, and other outdoor activities in The Local's deep-dive on the issue.

The applicable fines

The fines for violating the Norwegian Outdoor Recreation Act and similar acts that regulate outdoor activity in Norway are subject to an individual assessment based on the specific case in question and the specific county in question.

The Local spoke to police prosecutor Ronny André Jørgensen in the Troms Police District to get an informed overview of what you should expect if you're ever caught breaking some of these rules - with a focus on the violations that tend to attract the most attention in the Norwegian media.

The fines listed below apply in Troms and Finnmark. They apply to first-time violators, and offenders also risk having to pay for any damages made.

What are fines for camping in violation of the Norwegian Outdoor Recreation Act (for example, on cultivated land) or for camping in protected areas such as Norwegian national parks?

"Both violations will be fined upwards of 8,000 kroner."

There are special rules in place for picking cloudberries in the counties of Nordland and Troms og Finnmark, where people cannot pick cloudberries and bring them home if there are signs that says that the cloudberries are considered private property. Photo by Jørgen Håland on Unsplash

What are the fines for picking cloudberries in Troms and Finnmark on private property if an owner has put up a sign saying that the cloudberries are private property?

"It depends on how many cloudberries have been stolen. Small amounts are fined upward of 3,000 kroner.

"The fine increases with the value of the amount of berries. If it is a value over 15,000 kroner, it is normal (for the police) to proceed with an indictment."

What are the fines for driving a snowmobile in Norway without the necessary permit?

"An ordinary violation will be fined upward of 12,000 kroner. If it takes place in a national park, then it's upward of 20,000 kroner."

What are the fines for picking flowers and plants protected by law in Norway?

"It is difficult to say anything in general about the level of punishment for such offences, other than that the penalty will probably be a fine of a few thousand kroner."

What are the fines for keeping your dog off a leash between April 1st and August 20th in Norway?

"An ordinary violation will be fined from 5,000 kroner. Note that the restraint period (for dogs) can be longer locally based on local regulations."

And the fines related to illegally flying drones?

"We want to make visitors aware that flying drones (in areas) where it isn't allowed is fined upward of 12,000 kroner, and the violator risks confiscation of the drone. "

What are the fines for illegally exporting catch from sport fishing in Norway?

"Illegal export of catch from sport fishing is fined 8,000 kroner plus 200 kroner per kilo of fish. The fish will be confiscated.

"Note that the penalty rates may be subject to change at any time," Jørgensen told The Local.