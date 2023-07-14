Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway’s PM discusses climate, AI and job creation with US President Joe Biden

A top-level meeting took place in Helsinki, Finland, where Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre joined President Joe Biden and other Nordic leaders for a two-hour discussion.

The agenda encompassed topics ranging from the climate, artificial intelligence and job creation to Norwegian news wire NTB reports.

The talks come a day after the NATO summit in Vilnius ended, and Turkey agreed to allow Sweden to join NATO.

Security policy was also an important topic of conversation between Biden and the Nordic heads of state.

Oslo needs 5,000 one-bedroom apartments in the next five years

To solve a housing crisis for young people, some 5,000 new one-room apartments will need to be built in the capital over the next five years.

“There is a massive need to build smaller apartments,” Nordr CEO Andreas Martinussen told Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

Current rules prevent the construction of homes that are smaller than 35 square metres in central areas. Martinussen said this would need to change to address the lack of housing for young people.

Norwegian PM takes up cluster bomb issue with the US

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Helsinki on Thursday afternoon.

“We have discussed it today, and the Americans have explained that this was a very difficult decision for them. They considered that it was critical to arrive with new ammunition and that this was necessary. I have repeated the Norwegian position. We are against cluster weapons, and we advise against it. And of course, we know that the USA and Ukraine are not bound by that convention, and we have to deal with that,” Støre told Norwegian news wire NTB.

The US has decided to send the controversial weapons to Ukraine. Norway was the first country to sign the International Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2010. 111 countries have signed the convention. Ukraine and the US haven’t signed the convention.

Hit-and-miss berry season

Despite many blueberry bushes flowering, the number of berries may be much lower this year than earlier anticipated.

This means that the blueberry harvest in the lowlands may not be all that fruitful, and foragers instead would have a better time further north or at higher ground.