Norwegian word of the day: Helg

Frazer Norwell
Frazer Norwell - [email protected]
Published: 14 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023 14:14 CET
As its the weekend, we've come up with the perfect Norwegian word of the day. Pictured is the Norwegian word of the day, Helg, written on a chalkboard with the Norwegian flag behind it.

The weekend is upon us, meaning it's time for our latest Norwegian word of the day.

What does it mean?

En helg means "a weekend" in Norway. I helgen means "at the weekend" and can be used in both past and future tense. Meanwhile, på helgen means "at the weekend" in the present tense to refer to something that happens every weekend.

Helg can be compounded to create new words. For example, helgekos. Kos in Norwegian is short for cosy. However, weekend cosiness is more commonly referring to indulgent meals eaten at the weekend, think pizza, chicken wings or a cheeseburger.

Another example would be ei langhelg, which means a long weekend in English. A long weekend means the same in Norway as it does elsewhere and isn't a false friend like the translation for helgekos.

One of the weekend days, Sunday, is a helligdag. This means public holidays. All Sundays in Norway are public holidays, as well as other occasions such as Christmas and New Year's. The non-Sunday public holidays are referred to as røde dager or red days. 

Use it like this

Skal du noe spennende i helgen?

Are you doing something exciting/fun this weekend?

Håper du får en god helg!

Hope you have a good weekend!

Jeg gleder meg til helgen for da skal jeg på hytta!

I look forward to the weekend because then I am going to my cabin!

