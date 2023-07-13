Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

NATO radar system moved

A planned radar facility at Gyrihaugen in Ringerike will no longer be built at the site after a two-kilometre road has already been constructed.

The move has angered conservationists.

“This is terribly sad. A huge intervention in nature that should have been avoided if the Defense Forces had done their job. Here are some of the most endangered species we have in Norwegian forests,” Gjermund Andersen of the Nature Conservation Association told public broadcaster NRK.

The NATO radar system, which would monitor Norwegian and neighbouring airspace, must be built elsewhere.

The radar has been scrapped because it would interfere with other installations in the area. Norway has committed 8 billion kroner to installing five new radar systems by 2030.

Krone continues to strengthen

The Norwegian krone has strengthened further and is now at its highest level against the dollar since April, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

The strengthening comes after inflation figures from the US. Inflation in the US has fallen to three percent, the lowest level since 2021.

This has boosted the krone as inflation figures have increased confidence in the markets that an interest rate peak has been found.

The price for a euro and pound has also fallen by around 40 øre in recent weeks.

Some 40 percent of LGBTQ have been subjected to a hate crime

A survey of more than 10,000 people by the police has found that 40 percent of the LGBTQ community has been subjected to hate crimes.

The survey revealed that 37 percent have very high or high trust in the police, while 30 percent said they had quite or very little trust in the police.

The LGBTQ community told the police they wanted to be treated seriously and with empathy. In addition, they want more dialogue between the police and the LGBTQ community and better efforts from the police to crack down on hate crime.

Excellent conditions for mushroom foraging

A hot and dry summer followed by plenty of rainfall means large parts of Norway can look forward to an excellent mushroom foraging season.

Biologist and mushroom expert Kolbjørn Mohn Jenssen told Norwegian newswire NTB that September would be the best time to find the best mushrooms.

He reminded the public only to eat mushrooms they were certain of and to use a checker if they were in doubt. If they think they have been poisoned, they will need to not throw away the mushroom so it can be identified.