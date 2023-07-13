Norwegian word of the day: Hyttekontor

Advertisement

What does hyttekontor mean?

Hyttekontor means cabin office. A kontor in Norwegian is an office, and a hytte is a cabin. Norwegian cabins are holiday properties which are extremely popular. Cabins come in a variety of guises.

You have the classic mountain cabin, the cabin by the sea and forest cabins. These range from log-built and basic (with toilets outside) to plush retreats for the superrich with more creature comforts than a person's primary home.

If you live in Norway, you know someone or know someone who knows someone with a cabin. Initially, these holiday homes would be cheap and cheerful and passed down through families.

The word itself is a relatively new one as it combines the Norwegian's love of cabins with a relatively new phenomenon, working from home. A home office in Norway is called a hjemmekontor

To have a cabin office is to work from a cabin. This can either be for a change of scenery or travelling down to a cabin and working from there on a Friday instead of driving down on a Friday and getting caught in weekend traffic.

When the pandemic broke out, many either headed to their own cabins or rented one as a break and to get out of the cities when a number of rules were in place.

As things returned to normal, the popularity of the cabin office continued.

