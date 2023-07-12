Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norwegian climber becomes the fastest to climb the world’s tallest mountains

Kristin Harila has become the fastest person to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world.

It took the climber one year and five days. Guinness Book of Records rejected Nirmal Purja’s record as he had not reached the highest point on two of the mountains. He had previously done the 14 mountains in six months and six days.

Harila is also aiming to break the unofficial record set by Purja. She has four mountains left, having climbed the other ten in two months and 16 days.

Norwegian krone at the highest level since April

The Norwegian krone is at its strongest level since April. However, it is still comparatively weak.

The krone strengthened following fresh figures, which showed that inflation in Norway was still high. Inflation is at a level where higher interest rate rises are expected.

Higher interest rates in Norway can strengthen the krone as higher interest makes Norway a more attractive proposition to foreign investors as they receive better returns.

More people using public transport after the free system introduced

Following the introduction of free public transport in Stavanger, more people are taking buses.

Advertisement

Regional newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad reports that public transport from Kolumbus has seen a 25 per cent increase in passengers compared to the same time a year prior.

Kolumbus said it would be easier to determine the success of the scheme when it has been running for longer.

Stavanger Municipality has set aside 200 million kroner to fund free public transport for residents in the city on Norway’s west coast.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Stavanger's free public transport scheme

Torrential rain warning

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for torrential rain in eastern Norway on Wednesday afternoon.

Some areas will receive 20 millimetres of rain in a single hour. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the areas closest to the Swedish border. The amount of rainwater has the potential to lead to flooding, landslides and mudslides.