Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Telia warns of increased fraud

Mobile network provider Telia has warned of an increase in the wangiri fraud method, where the victim is tricked into calling an expensive number.

Of the 12 million fraud attempts that Telia blocked in the second quarter, 9.2 million were wangiri attempts. This is a doubling of the fraud type compared to other quarters.

The majority of the calls came from Sri Lanka.

"It can be easy to let your guard down when you are on holiday and relaxing, but from experience, there are a lot of fraud attempts in the summer months as well. Fraudsters don't take holidays," Øivind Kristiansen from the fraud unit at Telia said.

Rapper Lil Nas X stopped by police in Oslo

American recording artist Montero Lamar Hill, known by his stage name Lil Nas X, was stopped while riding an electric scooter after getting lost in the busy Fortress Tunnel in Oslo.

Lanes were closed in the tunnel so the musician and his three friends could be escorted out at around 11:30pm on Monday. The rapper is set to play at the Slottsfjell Festival in Tønsberg on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old escaped punishment from the police, with the authorities saying the group got lost after following the GPS on their phones.

Kiwi is now Norway's largest supermarket chain

Norway's Kiwi had a 24.2 percent market share of the Norwegian grocery industry, making the low-cost chain the country's largest supermarket.

Its market share grew 1.7 percent in the first six months of the year, allowing it to overtake supermarket Rema 1000.

Rema 1000 has a market share of 23.9 percent, while Extra has around 17.3 percent of the market.

Kiwi is owned by Norgesgruppen. Another chain owned by Norgesgruppen, Meny, saw a dip in market share.

Norwegian flight struck by lightning

A Norwegian plane was struck by lightning on Monday on its way from Trondheim to Riga. The plane was over Sweden when it was struck by lightning.

After being hit by lightning, it changed course towards Gardermoen.

"This happens from time to time and is not dangerous, but the plane has to stop by Oslo for a technical check," Norwegian's communications manager Silje Glorvigen, told regional newspaper Nidaros.