TELL US: Are you happy with your life in Norway?

Norway has been ranked as one of the worst countries for foreign residents. But is this the case, or is life in the Nordic country pretty great? Let us know by taking part in our survey.
Norway has ranked 52nd out of 53 nations in the Expat Insider 2023 survey by InterNations. Overall, just 61 percent of residents in Norway said they were happy with life in the country.
Those who responded to the survey had issues settling into life in Norway, and 32 percent said the locals were unfriendly towards foreigners.
On the personal finance side of things, Norway also struggled when compared to other countries. More than 60 percent said that their cost of living was a negative of the country, and almost 40 percent said they didn’t make enough to lead a comfortable life.
But does this line up with your experience of Norway? Let us know by taking a few minutes to fill out the survey below. We will try and include your answers in a future article.
