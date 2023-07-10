Which foods in Norway are increasing in price the most?

Advertisement

Between June and the same month a year prior, prices in Norway have increased 6.4 percent, the latest figures from Statistics Norway show.

Higher than usual food prices were one of the key drivers of the inflation figures. Between May and June, food prices grew 2.4 percent. Compared to the same time last year, food prices had risen by 13.7 percent.

“It is unusual for food prices to increase so much in the month of June. This means that the twelve-month growth for food prices increased in June from an already high level in May,” Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said.

Marius Gonsholt Hov, chief economist at Handelsbanken, told public broadcaster NRK that the rise between May and June was particularly stark.

“To put it into perspective. Norges Bank has an inflation target of 2 percent as an annual average. And food prices have increased by over 2.2 percent in a month, and that comes on top of all the increases that have been there before,” Hov said.

Statistics Norway said that rising fruit and vegetable prices were among the foods which helped drive inflation.

It pointed to a weak krone making imported produce particularly expensive when compared to food grown in Norway. Imported agricultural goods increased in price by 6.5 percent, while produce grown in Norway rose by 1.6 percent.

Tomatoes have increased in cost by over 28 percent since last June. Meanwhile, berries have shot up in price by 34.2 percent since last month. Pears increased by 27.7 percent compared to a year ago, while lemons rose by a steep 22.8 percent. Potatoes have shot up in price by around 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Statistics Norway’s figures show that food falling under other fruit and veg increased in price by between 22.4 and 24.6, respectively.

Rice, beans and lentils are now more than 11 percent more expensive compared to a year ago. Cheese and yoghurt products also rose by a similar amount.

Bread now costs 13.4 percent more than a month ago, and baguettes and rolls have risen by 20 percent.

Pork and sausages both rose by more than 20 percent. Beef now costs 16 percent more on supermarket shelves. By comparison, the price of lamb has increased moderately (seven percent). Tinned meat and sandwich meats now cost over 10 percent more.

Frozen salmon and trout have increased more than a third, with the same fresh fish costing 30 percent more than last June. Cod increased by 16 percent, and shellfish just two percent in comparison