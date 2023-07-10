Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Prices in Norway have risen 6.4 percent over the past year

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.4 percent from June 2022 to June 2023, the latest figures from national data agency Statistics Norway show.

Food prices contributed to the high inflation levels, while lower energy prices this summer contributed to pulling the CPI down.

The twelve-month change from June was 0.3 percentage points lower than what was measured in May.

Between May and June, food prices increased by 2.5 percent. From June last year to this year, food prices have risen 13.7 percent.

Rent prices increase more than inflation

The average price for renting a home in Norway has risen by 7.4 percent compared to 2022, with the cost of being a tenant rising more than the price rises in society.

Nationally, the average cost of renting is 12,222 kroner, according to figures from the rental platform Husleie.no.

Meanwhile, the cost of renting in Oslo is 15,990 kroner. Prices have risen the most in Trondheim, where the cost of renting has increased by 8.6 percent since last year.

In comparison, figures from Monday show that inflation is set at 6.4 percent.

Cross-border trade still down

The number of Norwegians shopping in Sweden is stabilising at a much lower level than pre-pandemic peaks.

Current figures show that Norwegians are spending around a quarter less than they used to in Sweden.

Inflation in Sweden and a weak Norwegian krone mean that those heading over the border to shop get far less for their money than usual.

“If we take into account currency fluctuations and price increases in Sweden, Norwegians come home with a shopping basket that has shrunk by 11 per cent from last year,” Ine Oftedahl, director of data transactions at the bank DNB, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

More than 15,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Norway this year

In the first six months of the year, 15,600 asylum seekers arrived in Norway, and around 14,000 have come from Ukraine.

Of the 1,600 to come from other countries, around half are from Syria, Turkey and Eritrea, figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration show. The

UDI said it was planning for around 25,000 and 45,000 asylum seekers to arrive from Ukraine this year.

In total, 51,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Norway since Russia’s invasion of the country.