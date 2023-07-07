Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Police to investigate threats made towards Pride on TikTok

The police will investigate hate speech broadcast live on TikTok during the Pride Parade in Oslo on July 1st.

“There were a number of statements there that were aimed directly at participants in the parade. Among other things with threats of the use of violence and other derogatory comments about those who went there,” police attorney Anders Briskodden from the Oslo police district told public broadcaster NRK.

Police launched the investigation after a tip-off. Police investigated 70 cases of hate speech or threats against the LGBTQ community in June. This is up significantly from the year before when 20 cases were registered in the capital.

A record 90,000 people attended the Oslo Pride parade this year.

SAS flight abandoned after being struck by lightning

A plane from Oslo Airport Gardermoen to the Greek island of Karpathos was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff on Friday.

The plane was forced to return to Oslo, where it landed as normal.

“It happens regularly and is not dangerous. Aeroplanes are built to withstand this,” SAS press manager Tonje Sund told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

“As part of the standard routine, the aircraft must undergo a technical check after such an incident. A change of flight was therefore made, and the passengers got off again to Greece this evening, albeit somewhat delayed,” Sund added.

Norway could see a lot of ticks this year

The summer weather so far has provided ideal living conditions for the tick, meaning there may be more and more dangerous ticks in the country, according to Professor Snorre Stuen at the Norwegian University of Environmental and Biosciences.

Both temperature and humidity indicate a large number of ticks in Norway in the autumn.

The professor also warned about the potential for more dangerous variants of the tick to come to the country, such as the hunting tick.

Norwegian Environment Agency to crack down on alien plant species

The Norwegian Environment Agency will work to remove alien and unwanted plant species from people’s gardens.

“Vista analysis has previously estimated that alien species impose costs on Norwegian society of up to four billion kroner a year. Alien plant species constitute, together with other alien organisms, one of the biggest threats to natural diversity globally,” Ellen Hambro from the Norwegian Environment Agency said in a press release.

She said using municipal garden waste centres and the Artsorkel app were the best ways to ensure alien species are identified and disposed of.