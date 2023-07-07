Six essential articles for life in Oslo

Advertisement

The Norwegian capital, Oslo, is a relaxed city that blends modern architecture with a proximity to nature and the great outdoors that very few places can match.

Home to just over 700,000 residents, the city has frequently been one of the fastest-growing capitals in Europe while also being one of the smaller major cities.

When moving to Norway, many decide between Norway and the country's second-largest city Bergen. While both are quintessentially Norwegian cities, they are very different.

A lot more, such as the language, climate, cost of living and general feel, separates the two cities than a distance of around 500 kilometres between them.

In case you are wondering what the major differences are and whether you have picked the city that's best for you, we have a guide on the key major differences between the cities dotted on Norway's east and west coasts.

READ MORE: Five big differences between Norway's two largest cities

Oslo is an international city home to more foreign residents than anywhere else in Norway. Proportionally, around a third of the people living in Oslo were born abroad or to two foreign-born parents.

This means that foreigners from anywhere can find a sense of community among their compatriots. Additionally, the data shows that Oslo's immigrant communities are spread out throughout the city.

READ MORE: The Oslo boroughs where the most foreigners live

For many, the city can present itself as an enigma. Oslo only reveals some of its secrets after living there a while.

Although some may complain about the understated nature of the city, there is something for everyone, provided you know where to look for it.

As you live in Oslo, you will discover where the cheapest beer is and the best nature spots for when you want to get out of the city and reconnect with the great outdoors.

Advertisement

Furthermore, you'll get a better feel for figuring out what's happening in Oslo and where to go on a Sunday when the shops are closed, but you don't have anything in for dinner.

READ MORE: Five things you'll only know if you live in Oslo

Trusted opinions are a sought-after commodity. Whether it's music, the arts, food or other entertainment like video games, many can't help but want to get the lowdown on something by reading, listening and watching reviews.

This is also the case if you've been somewhere or seen something; some people just want to know how their perception and interpretation of something aligns with others.

For those wondering, most residents are happy with life in Oslo. A recent survey carried out by local authorities found that those living in Oslo felt a sense of belonging and were happy with municipal services.

Advertisement

The Local's readers have also weighed in with what they love about life in Oslo and things that could be better.

READ MORE: Is Oslo a good city for international residents?

That article revealed that, like anywhere, no city is perfect. Oslo certainly isn't without its downsides.

For starters, Oslo is the most expensive place to rent in Norway, and the property market moves faster than you'd think. If you dream of moving out of the suburbs to save money, you can expect to feel a lot more detached from the city centre.

These aren't the only issues with Oslo, though; we have gone into more detail about what some people have with the city.

READ MORE: The downsides of Oslo you should be aware of before moving there

Equipped with your newfound knowledge of Oslo, you'll likely wonder where to escape when you feel like a break from the city.

While there are plenty of fantastic nature spots around to make it feel like you are out of the city, sometimes you just need to leave the city limits and try somewhere new.

Thankfully, there are plenty of picturesque cities you can head to for a weekend trip. From Drøbak to Kongsberg, we've compiled six great towns that are definitely worth a visit.

READ MORE: Six fantastic towns you can reach from Oslo that are perfect for a weekend trip