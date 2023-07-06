Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Rent prices rise sharply

The cost of renting in Oslo has risen by almost 12 percent over the past year, according to figures from ad-listing site Finn.no.

Industry figures also show a record-low number of first-time buyers in the first quarter of 2023, meaning more people are renting.

"Both apartments, studios and housing communities have increased in price, and apartments are experiencing the highest price increase from last year. In addition, there are fewer homes for rent," Jørgen Hellestveit from Finn Eindom told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The increase in rental prices is having a marked impact on students.

"When rental prices rise and thus eat up an even larger part of the budget, I am worried whether we will be able to afford other necessary expenses," Oline Sæther, head of the Norwegian Student Organisation, said.

Norway penalised by the EEA

The ESA has ruled that Norway has violated patients' rights by not providing a full reimbursement to residents who have received treatment in other EEA countries.

Patients are only reimbursed 80 percent when they should be refunded 100 percent.

In response, the Norwegian authorities have said that they have measures in place to rectify the issues. The country will have two months to implement the changes, or the case can be brought before the EFTA Court.

Popular tourist road closed

Due to buses becoming stuck in hairpin bends, the road Trollstigen, in western Norway, was closed yesterday afternoon.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration had a contractor go to the road to solve the issue. Closures due to cars getting stuck on bends are a common occurrence in the summer.

The road is famous for its many hairpin bends and stunning views.

Green Party in Oslo proposes a tourist tax

Hotels and other forms of accommodation in the Norwegian capital could include a tourist tax in their pricing under a proposal by the Green Party.

"This will be good for the tourists who come, but also for the city's population. We believe such a tax is a move to make Oslo better," city councillor for urban development and Green Party Oslo leader Arild Hermstad said to Aftenposten.

The income would be used to upgrade and expand parks, bathing areas and streets, among other things. Hermstad envisages a tax of between ten and fifty kroner per overnight stay.

Tourist municipalities in Lofoten, north Norway, and Sunnmøre, west Norway, had signalled an interest in trial projects for the tourist tax proposed by the current government when it was formed.