New tourist tax proposed for Oslo
Hotels and accommodation could levy a tourist tax against visitors to Oslo under a new proposal from the Green Party on the city's council.
The Green Party on Oslo city council has proposed that tourists be charged between 10 and 50 kroner per person to stay in the Norwegian capital.
"This will be good for the tourists who come, but also for the city's population. We believe such a tax is a move to make Oslo better," leader of the Oslo Green Party and city councillor for urban development Arild Hermstad said to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.
The proposed tax, collected by hotels, will be used to upgrade and expand parks, swimming areas, streets and other things.
"It is relatively cheap compared to what the entire stay costs," fellow Green Party member and environment and transport councillor for Oslo City Council, Sirin Stav, said.
Several municipalities in Lofoten, in north Norway, and Sunnmøre, in west Norway have said they would be willing to introduce a tourist tax.
When formed in 2021, the government pledged to introduce the possibility of levying a tourist tax in order to pay for local services.
Earlier this year, a committee set up by the government recommended introducing a tourist tax for transport in and out of Norway. However, it did not recommend taxing accommodation as it would place a burden on the hotel industry.
