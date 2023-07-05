Weak krone drives record summer for tourism in Norway

Advertisement

Norway's krone has reached historic lows against other currencies this summer and has significantly dropped against other major currencies since the new year.

This means tourists visiting the country get better value for money. Foreign visitors seem to be making the most of this as the tourism industry is on track for a record year.

Eirik Bræin Gikling, general manager of Eliassen Rorbuer, Lofoten's largest rorbuer (fishing cabin) facility, told the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv that the number of foreign guests has increased this year.

This has resulted in a turnover increase of 20-30 percent compared to an already strong 2022.

Large hotel chains are also seeing an increase in the number of guests.

"We are heading for a record summer and see that considerably more rooms are being booked than at the same time last year. In recent weeks, bookings have increased by 40 percent in Norway. The most popular destinations are really starting to fill up," Pär Augustsson, director of Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice) hotels, told DN.

Thon Hotels also saw an increase of between 20-25 percent compared to last year. The growth has been driven by a combination of more guests and higher hotel room prices.

Recent figures from Statistics Norway show that foreigners contributed to a record number of hotel stays for the month of May this year.

Alexander Grieg from the Opus XVI hotel in Bergen has said that around 95 percent of guests booked are foreign.

"I estimate that fully 70 per cent of our guests are Americans. Then 25 percent are guests from other countries, primarily Europe, while only five percent are Norwegians. We had probably expected a larger proportion of Norwegian guests, but that could probably be connected to the fact that the Americans book very early and occupy much of the capacity," he said.

Ferry operator Color Line has said it has seen an increase in the number of travellers coming to Norway from Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany.

"The picture is clear. Far more Europeans are now applying to Norway. The currency plays an important role, but so does the heat in Europe and troubled times. It is very positive both for us and for the rest of the tourism industry in Norway," Erik Brynhildsbakken, communications manager for Color Line, said.