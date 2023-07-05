Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway's property market to slow down

Several industry experts expect a downturn in the housing market that will continue into the autumn, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

"Throughout June, we have seen a clear tendency for the number of unsold homes to increase, and fewer are being sold than are advertised. This situation leads to tougher competition for buyers. Normally August is a good sales month, but I think the autumn could be tougher, with more unsold homes and a drop in house prices," Espen Skotvold from DNB Eindom told the newspaper.

The reason for the slowdown is rising interest rates, finally affecting the property market. The beginning of this year has seen many analysts surprised at how resilient housing prices have been in light of rising rates.

Weak krone contributing to record summer for tourism

The tourism industry in Norway expects a record summer, with tourists from other countries pouring into Norway due to the weak krone.

In Lofoten, turnover is up 20-30 percent from last year's figures, Dagens Næringsliv reports. The number of foreign tourists has increased significantly.

The Strawberry hotel chain (formerly Nordic Choice) reports a 40 percent increase in bookings, while Thon Hotels saw a 20-25 percent growth compared to last year.

Ferry operator Colour Line reports an increase in Danish, Dutch and German guests this summer.

A weak krone means those paying with euros, dollars, pounds and many other foreign currencies get value for their money in Norway than last summer.

Food price rises are going to become more dynamic

There were no wholesale price changes after July 1st, and the cost of groceries will change more dynamically in the future, experts have said.

Typically prices are increased on February 1st and July 1st following negotiations with suppliers. However, that has yet to be the case this year.

"Even now, we have not seen the price increase in the shops. This is partly because it was not expected that the purchase prices would increase so much now on July 1st, but also to Rema 1000's initiative to negotiate more continuously with suppliers. It is still uncertain how many of the contracts have been renegotiated," Øystein Foros from the Norwegian Business School told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Norwegian hospitals not following new dietary recommendations

Meat is on the menu four out of seven days a week in Norwegian hospitals, public broadcaster NRK reports.

This means that hospitals do not follow recommended dietary advice, which outlines that people shouldn't consume more than 350-500 grams of meat a week.