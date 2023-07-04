What to do if you haven't received your tax settlement notice in Norway yet

Advertisement

The Norwegian Tax Administration has sent out tax settlement notices (skatteoppjør), informing taxpayers whether they can expect to get a tax rebate paid out or if they need to pay additional taxes to roughly 95 percent of wage earners and pensioners in the country.

However, some people are yet to receive their tax settlement notice.

No new tax settlement notices to be sent out before late August

If you fall in the category of taxpayers yet to be contacted by the tax authorities, you will need to wait until the Norwegian joint holidays are over in late August to get your tax settlement.

"If you are among those who have not received their tax settlement yet, you will receive it at the end of August at the earliest. Everyone will get their tax settlement before December 1st," divisional director Marta Johanne Gjengedal in the Norwegian Tax Administration said in a recent press release.

Why some people haven't received their notices yet

As the Tax Administration explained, there are multiple reasons why some people will receive their tax settlement notices later on in the year.

Some may have a complicated tax return case (meaning that the authorities need additional time to process it), some may be married to a person who runs a business and is therefore set to receive their tax settlement at a later point in time, while others might simply be the subject of a random screening this year.

What to do?

Unfortunately, there isn't anything you can do at this point in time – except waiting to be contacted.

There is also no point in contacting the authorities.

"Unfortunately, we cannot say when you will receive your tax settlement. You will be notified by email or SMS when it is ready," Gjengedal said.