Is Norway's plan to keep prices down working?

Stubbornly high price increases have become commonplace in Norway over the last 12 months, and many households in Norway are feeling the crunch when it comes to their finances.

Inflation in the country between May 2022 and the same month this year was measured at 6.7 percent, according to the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

At the same time, the central bank (Norges Bank) has set an inflation target of two percent, and has been raising interest rates since 2021 to try and slow down the economy and to bring down inflation.

This approach has made mortgage repayments (and taking out new mortgages) more expensive, putting additional pressure on Norwegian consumers.

The central bank's governor, Ida Wolden Bache, has repeatedly said that raising the rates – and the associated financial hurt that consumers are feeling – was and is necessary, as it would be even more expensive to bring inflation down at a later point in time.

But is the central bank's plan to fight soaring prices working?

What is the plan?

By increasing interest rates, Norway's central bank is trying to rein in inflation and pacify markets. When the key rate is raised, it makes borrowing more expensive for individuals and businesses in Norway.

The increased borrowing costs discourage spending as loans become less affordable, which reduces the demand for goods and services in the economy, putting downward pressure on prices and helping control inflation.

Furthermore, raising interest rates also makes the Norwegian krone more attractive to foreign investors, as higher interest rates provide the potential for greater returns on investments denominated in the currency.



As a result, foreign investors may be more inclined to invest in Norway, which can increase demand for the currency and stabilise its value in the foreign exchange market. This can help soothe markets by boosting confidence and mitigating uncertainty.

Lastly, the fact that Norges Bank is raising interest rates to control inflation sends a signal to the market that the central bank is committed to maintaining price stability, which further enhances its credibility and builds confidence in the market.

Nils Kristian Knudsen, a Forex (FX) strategist at Handelsbanken in Norway, told The Local that, for now, the market seems to have confidence in the direction that Norges Bank has chosen.

"It seems to me that the market is buying this story, for now at least. Norwegian interest rates have increased, and relative to Norway's main trading partners, as of lately, this also contributed to making the Norwegian krone less vulnerable.

"So, not a strengthening of the krone per se, but at least reduced vulnerability compared to what we had seen in previous times, for example, last winter, when it was very vulnerable from a perspective that interest rates couldn't go so much up relative to our other trading partners.

"That narrative has changed a bit now; the market sees that we can handle higher interest rates, based on domestic activity as of now," Knudsen said.

In other words, it seems that the market is positively recognising the central bank's strategy.

Is inflation here to stay?

Handelsbanken's strategist also pointed out that a prolonged period of high core inflation is to be expected – and that the central bank will continue to try pushing inflation down by keeping interest rates high.

"The central bank had a good description of the main theme (of its strategy) in the last policy report, in which they highlighted two things. Firstly, that the relative growth picture in Norway - compared to our main trading partners – has been strong and probably involved more capacity utilisation relative to our trading partners. That, in turn, created upward inflation pressure.

"Then, if you add the exchange rate moment, a weak krone, you get extra inflation on top of that. This is what we have previously seen with the oil price decline in 2014 or the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, with a prolonged period where core inflation in Norway was higher than that of our main trade partners. We expect that to be the same now.

"This requires that the Norwegian central bank keeps its policy rate higher for a longer period of time, to get core inflation down, so they plan to do so – and keep the interest rate higher for an extended period to get it done," Knudsen told The Local.