Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Lowest energy prices in Oslo and Bergen for two years

Oslo and Bergen are experiencing the lowest energy prices since July 2021, according to power news outlet Europower.

The average price in June before taxes and grid rent, and energy subsidies was 73 øre/kWh in eastern Norway and western Norway.

Due to the low prices, energy support in southern Norway would have been minimal. The government only supports the portion of the price, which rises above 70 øre/kWh. Energy prices in southern Norway are down a third compared to the first half of last year.

However, prices in central and northern Norway have doubled since last summer.

The government says no to mortgage relief

The government will not relax the current mortgage rules so that households can only pay off the interest rather than the interest and full instalment, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

This comes after several economists have called on the government to relax requirements. Current rules do not let those with mortgages just pay off the interest. Mortgage costs have increased significantly since last year. The key interest rate has increased by 2.5 percentage points since last June.

"Our assessment is that there is no need to make further changes to the regulations now," Ellen Reitan, State Secretary for the Ministry of Finance, told the newspaper.

A Norwegian plane turned around due to a cracked windshield

A Norwegian flight on its way to Tromsø from Bergen had to land in Oslo on Thursday due to a cracked windshield.

The plane was north of Steinkjer when it turned around and landed in Oslo due to the damage. The windscreen is being repaired at Gardermoen, and the passenger was put on another flight to Tromsø.

The Norwegian government expects tax revenues from the petroleum industry to half

Calculations from the Oil Tax Office expect around 433 billion kroner in tax revenues in 2023, half the figure for 2022.

"This year's forward tax is still at a historically very high level, and the reduction from last year is mainly due to the drop in oil and gas prices," Nina Schanke Funnemark said in a press release.

The tax revenues from oil companies go into the government's pension fund, or oil fund, which is a sovereign wealth fund the state draws funding from.