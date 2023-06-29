Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norwegians cancelling trips abroad

More Norwegians are cancelling their trips abroad that have already been purchased, while three out of the ten are choosing cheaper travel alternatives due to the economy.

Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports that insurance firm European Reiseforsikring has seen a large increase in customers contacting them about the cancellation of trips.

Andreas Handeland, from the company, said that the insurance firms don't cover the cost of cancelled trips due to travellers getting cold feet or not having the money.

Some 30 percent told a YouGov survey they are planning a less expensive trip this year, while 14 percent said they would drop the entire holiday.

Greenpeace to file a lawsuit against the Norwegian government

Activist groups Greenpeace and Nature and Young People (Natur og Ungdom) will file a climate lawsuit against the Norwegian state.

The lawsuit comes after the government approved plans to develop and operate the new Tyrving, Breidablikk and Yggdrasil fields in the North Sea.

The environmental organisations believe that this violates the demands laid out by the Supreme Court the last time they sued the state, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Earthquake in Vestland County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 occurred on Wednesday evening in Sveio in Vestland County, with the effects being felt in several areas in the county.

The earthquake's epicentre was underneath the lake Husavatnet between Aksdal and Skjoldastraumen.

"The earthquakes that hit relatively often along the Westland coast are usually further away from people than this. An earthquake of 2.3 in the vicinity of buildings is well known," Anne Strømmen Lycke, managing director of earthquake monitoring authority NORSAR, said to the regional paper Haugesund's Avis.

Advertisement

Wind farm protestors moved on

The police have expelled four protestors blocking the road to the Roan wind farm in Fossen.

The protestors were removed so employees at the wind farm could get to work.

"They wanted to enter the facility to work, and thus we chose to expel the protesters from the site," Hallgeir Stjern, chief of the local police, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Activists are protesting against the government's inaction in regard to the wind farm at Fosen. The Supreme Court in October 2021 ruled that the wind turbines in Fosen violated the indigenous Sami's right to exercise their culture through reindeer herding.